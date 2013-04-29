Seventh Annual Festival of Scholars
April 29, 2013 from 12:30pm - 8:00pm
This exciting weeklong event showcases the scholarly works of CLU’s undergraduate and graduate students in all disciplines across the University. Presentations are given in a wide range of styles including individual and panel presentations, interactive poster presentations, musical performances and creative work displays.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: [email protected]
- Price: Free
- Location: California Lutheran University, campuswide
- Website: http://www.callutheran.edu/