Calendar » Sex Harassment Training for Supervisors

May 29, 2013 from 7:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Presenter: Jonathan Fraser Light, Employment Law Partner at LightGabler LLP Limited to four attendees per company. For groups of five or more, call 805.248.7208 to schedule an in-house training at your company. Seating is limited to 25 participants, so please make your reservation promptly. Please confirm that space is available and register by calling Jody Kirschbrown at (805) 248-7033, or send an email to [email protected] California law requires companies with 50 or more employees to provide their supervisors with at least two hours of interactive sex harassment prevention training every two years. New supervisors must be trained within 6 months of starting their supervisory position. The employment attorneys at LightGabler LLP conduct an informative and entertaining training program designed to help companies comply at a cost-effective price. The training program is also beneficial for supervisors at smaller companies.Attendees will receive a training acknowledgement form to sign and return to their employers for their personnel file.