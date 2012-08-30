Seymour Duncan’s 2nd annual benefit show, featuring Los Lobos with special guest Joe Bonamassa
August 30, 2012 from 7:00pm
More than three decades have passed since Los Lobos released their debut album, Just Another Band from East L.A. Since then they’ve repeatedly disproven that title—Los Lobos isn’t “just another” anything, but rather a band that has consistently evolved artistically while never losing sight of their humble roots.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Presented by New Noise Music Foundation
- Starts: August 30, 2012 7:00pm
- Price: Reserved tickets are $71 and VIP tickets are $131.
- Location: Lobero Theatre
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/seymour-duncans-2nd-annual-benefit-showfeat-los-lobos-special-guest-joe-bonamassa/
- Sponsors: Presented by New Noise Music Foundation