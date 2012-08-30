Calendar » Seymour Duncan’s 2nd annual benefit show, featuring Los Lobos with special guest Joe Bonamassa

August 30, 2012 from 7:00pm

More than three decades have passed since Los Lobos released their debut album, Just Another Band from East L.A. Since then they’ve repeatedly disproven that title—Los Lobos isn’t “just another” anything, but rather a band that has consistently evolved artistically while never losing sight of their humble roots.