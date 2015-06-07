Calendar » SEYMOUR DUNCAN PRESENTS THE 5TH ANNUAL NOTES FOR NOTES BENEFIT CONCERT An evening with Peter Frampto

June 7, 2015 from 7:30pm - 10:00pm

Peter Frampton is one of the most celebrated artists and guitarists in rock history. At 16, he was lead singer and guitarist for the British band the Herd. At 18, he co-founded one of the first super groups, seminal rock act Humble Pie. His session work includes collaborations with such legendary artists as George Harrison, Harry Nilsson, David Bowie, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ringo Starr, John Entwistle and many others. His fifth solo album, the electrifying Frampton Comes Alive!, is one of the top-selling live records of all time.

Proceeds to benefit Notes for Notes, a non-profit organization that designs, equips, and staffs after-school recording studios inside Boys & Girls Clubs across the U.S. Learn more at NotesForNotes.Org