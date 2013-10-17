SFJAZZ Collective
Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures
Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2739 or (805) 893-3535
10th Anniversary Season
SFJAZZ Collective
“You can propose various definitions for what this band represents, but it’s a superbrain for what serious jazz sounds like now.” The New York Times
Given the extraordinary talent assembled in the SFJAZZ Collective – eight of the most accomplished and acclaimed musicians in jazz today – it is tempting to think of this ensemble as an “all-star band,” pure and simple. But as the “Collective” portion of the group’s name suggests, these exceptional artists have come together in pursuit of a larger purpose – namely, the celebration of jazz as a constantly evolving, ever-relevant, quintessentially modern art form.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB Arts & Lectures
- Starts: October 17, 2013 8:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: $40.00-$18.00
- Location: UCSB Campus, Campbell Hall
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2739
