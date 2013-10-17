Calendar » SFJAZZ Collective

October 17, 2013 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2739 or (805) 893-3535

10th Anniversary Season

SFJAZZ Collective

“You can propose various definitions for what this band represents, but it’s a superbrain for what serious jazz sounds like now.” The New York Times

Given the extraordinary talent assembled in the SFJAZZ Collective – eight of the most accomplished and acclaimed musicians in jazz today – it is tempting to think of this ensemble as an “all-star band,” pure and simple. But as the “Collective” portion of the group’s name suggests, these exceptional artists have come together in pursuit of a larger purpose – namely, the celebration of jazz as a constantly evolving, ever-relevant, quintessentially modern art form.