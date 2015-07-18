Calendar » Shades of Blue

July 18, 2015 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara celebrates community and keeps it cool with Shades of Blue, the ultimate summer soirée at MCASB Satellite @ Hotel Indigo Santa Barbara! The party is dedicated to all things blue, inspired by the newest mural from Los Angeles-based artist Yunhee Min, Mountains and Sea (For my father). The mural was recently commissioned for the current MCASB Satellite @ Hotel Indigo Santa Barbara exhibition, Magic Mountain, which explores the therapeutic and curative properties of nature in relation to humankind. Please join us at 5 pm for an artist talk from Yunhee Min, a prelude to this evening of summertime fun.

Periwinkle, aquamarine, indigo… If there was such a thing as summertime blues, MCASB would have them! Enjoy signature sea-blue drinks, nosh nibbles from Whole Foods Market Santa Barbara, snap a cerulean selfie, and sway the night away with DJ Darla Bea spinning the blues. Express yourself throughFREE themed art activities: “Pantone-Me-Not” color codes installation, “Blue Nuance” collages, and “Sensational Shades of Blue” shades.

Blue outfits encouraged! FREE ADMISSION.

MCASB LOVES OUR MEMBERS: Become a member at the $150 standard level or above and be automatically be entered into a drawing to win a one night stay at one of Santa Barbara’s Premier hotels: Belmond El Encanto, The Goodland, and Hotel Indigo Santa Barbara. The drawing will take place at the event on July 18th.

Thank you to our generous sponsors: American Riviera Bank, Hotel Indigo Santa Barbara, and Whole Foods Market