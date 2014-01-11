Shadow Puppets Art From Scrap Workshop with Sukey Hughes
Weekly Art From Scrap workshops for all ages every Saturday. Create art from our vast array of reuse materials. Children under age 5 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost: $8.00.
Join an Art From Scrap staff member or visiting Guest Artist to make a different project each week. Check our calendar for these and other programs. Art From Scrap is a program of Explore Ecology.
Art From Scrap Community Art encourages and supports creative exploration for children and adults.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Art From Scrap, Explore Ecology
- Starts: January 11, 2014 10:00 am - 12:00pm
- Price: 8.00
- Location: Art From Scrap
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1389839641267848/
