From executive producer and rapper Nasir “Nas” Jones and director Adam Sjöberg, Shake the Dust chronicles the influence of breakdancing, exploring how it strikes a resonant chord in the slums, favelas and ghettos of the world and far beyond. Showcasing some of the most jaw-dropping breakdancing moves ever committed to film, Shake the Dust is an inspiring tribute to the uplifting power of music and movement. Associate Professor of English, Stephanie Batiste, will lead a post-film discussion. UCSBreakin’ dance group will perform following the film. (84 min, English, 2015)