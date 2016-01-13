Saturday, May 5 , 2018, 4:00 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Shake the Dust

January 13, 2016 from 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Film Screening / MCC Theater

From executive producer and rapper Nasir “Nas” Jones and director Adam Sjöberg, Shake the Dust chronicles the influence of breakdancing, exploring how it strikes a resonant chord in the slums, favelas and ghettos of the world and far beyond. Showcasing some of the most jaw-dropping breakdancing moves ever committed to film, Shake the Dust is an inspiring tribute to the uplifting power of music and movement. Associate Professor of English, Stephanie Batiste, will lead a post-film discussion. UCSBreakin’ dance group will perform following the film. (84 min, English, 2015)

 

