Calendar » Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre: King Lear

November 20, 2014 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3023 or (805) 893-3535

Shakespeare's Globe Theatre

King Lear

Bill Buckhurst, Director

Principal Sponsor: Sara Miller McCune

Thurs, Nov 20, 8:00 p.m., Campbell Hall

Alternate dates for this performance:

Fri, Nov 21, 8:00 p.m., Campbell Hall

“The Globe was an instant hit with both the crowds and the critics.” NPR



The world-renowned Globe Theatre returns with a vivid and arresting new production of what many call Shakespeare’s greatest tragedy. Old King Lear proposes to give up his crown and divide his kingdom between his three daughters, but his rash generosity is cruelly repaid. Lear discovers too late the falseness of the values by which he has lived and, in turn, the suffering shared by all humanity. With its tempestuous poetry, flashes of humor and heart-rending themes, King Lear is one of the deepest artistic explorations of the human condition. Joseph Marcell (from the TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) plays Lear.