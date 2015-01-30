Calendar » Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night

January 30, 2015 from 8:00 PM

The UCSB Department of Music presents Shakespeare's Twelfth Night. This Opera interpretation of one of the Bard’s most popular works features a composition by Professor Joel Feigin. Produced by Benjamin Brecher and irected by David Grabarkewitz, Feigin’s version of Twelfth Night has been given much recognition by the opera community, having been chosen for the 2003 New York City Opera VOX Workshop (where it was conducted by the company’s music director, George Manahan) as well as for the New Works Presentations at the 2006 Opera America Conference in Seattle in 2006. The premiere of the chamber version was praised by the Raleigh News and Observer for “many striking passages, hushed and shimmering for lovers, sparkling and cheeky for the comic figures." And the Classical Voice of North Carolina summarized their reaction by saying that “Feigin succeeded admirably". Please visit www.music.ucsb.edu for more information.