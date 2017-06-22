Calendar » Shanthi Sekaran Speaking at the Santa Barbara Writers Conference

June 22, 2017 from 8:00PM - 9:00PM

Shanthi Sekaran lives in Berkeley and is the author of two novels. Her latest novel,

Lucky Boy, was named an IndieNext Great Read and an Amazon Editors’ Pick. Her

essays and short fiction have appeared in The New York Times, Canteen Magazine,

Huffington Post, Marie Claire and Best New American Voices. She’s a member of the San

Francisco Writers’ Grotto, and teaches writing and literature at California College

of the Arts.