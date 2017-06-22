Shanthi Sekaran Speaking at the Santa Barbara Writers Conference
June 22, 2017 from 8:00PM - 9:00PM
Shanthi Sekaran lives in Berkeley and is the author of two novels. Her latest novel,
Lucky Boy, was named an IndieNext Great Read and an Amazon Editors’ Pick. Her
essays and short fiction have appeared in The New York Times, Canteen Magazine,
Huffington Post, Marie Claire and Best New American Voices. She’s a member of the San
Francisco Writers’ Grotto, and teaches writing and literature at California College
of the Arts.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Writers Conference
- Starts: June 22, 2017 8:00PM - 9:00PM
- Price: $10.00
- Location: Santa Barbara Hyatt, 1111 East Cabrillo Blvd
- Website: http://www.sbwriters.com
- Sponsors: Santa Barbara Writers Conference