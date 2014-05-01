Calendar » Share Your Lunch Campaign

May 1, 2014 from All Day - All Day

Share Your Lunch Campaign

Sponsored by Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

Date: Thursday, May 1- Friday, May 30

Did you know that 1 in 5 Santa Barbara children are at risk of hunger? And this summer, 84% of those children who receive nutrition assistance during the school year won't have access to the nutritious meals they need.

Join Foodbank of Santa Barbara County during the month of May for the “Share Your Lunch” Campaign, which will help provide healthy meals to children, seniors, families and others in need in Santa Barbara County this summer. Participate through social media, community events or by making a donation.

For more information about the Share Your Lunch Campaign, please visit www.foodbanksbc.org or call SB South County (805) 967-5741 x119 or SB North County (805) 937-3422 x106.



Here’s how you can help:

1. Donate the amount you might normally spend on lunch (from a day, from a week, for a month) online or via check. To give online, visit: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/fosbc/event/48287

2. Take a photo of your own lunch at home, work or a local restaurant and share your photo with Foodbank via Facebook (search Foodbank SB) and Twitter (search FoodbankSBC).

3. Inspire others by tagging your local grocery store, business or restaurant where you are having lunch. Include #ShareYourLunch.