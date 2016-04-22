Calendar » Shared Crossing Pathway

April 22, 2016 from 7:00 PM on Day 1 - 3:00 PM on Day 3

The Shared Crossing Pathway offers practices that lead to deeper connection with loved ones and a greater acceptance of death—at any age. An enriched life experience emerges from this acceptance as we make peace with the eventual end of life. We also teach participants the Shared Crossing Protocols designed to facilitate a Shared Crossing Experience (also called a Shared Death Experience). Visit our website at www.SharedCrossing.com for more information. Available as a Friday-Sunday intensive (April 22-24), or a mid-week retreat (May 24-27).

Some scholarships are available. This program is appropriate for: Anyone interested in learning how to prepare for a conscious, connected and loving end-of-life experience; Individuals facing end-of-life with a loved one; Hospice and end-of-life care workers; Registered Nurses, CNA’s and Health Professionals, Mental Health Professionals, Chaplains, Healthcare advocates.

Please Contact Shared Crossing at (805) 883-8179 or [email protected]