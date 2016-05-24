Calendar » Shared Crossing Pathway - A Retreat

May 24, 2016 from 5:00 PM on Day 1 - 12:00 PM on Day 4



The Shared Crossing Pathway (in the Retreat format) offers practices that lead to deeper connection with loved ones and a greater acceptance of death—at any age. In a contemplative setting that’s conducive to inner exploration, we will integrate the wisdom traditions —Eastern and Western—from ancient to modern times. You will have opportunity for deep reflection in preparing for a conscious, connected, and loving end-of-life experience—at any age. We also teach participants the Shared Crossing Protocols designed to facilitate the Shared Death Experience.



This retreat offers a very personal, relationship-oriented exploration into the eventuality of one’s death. It is designed for individuals at any stage of life who wish to mindfully prepare for this great mystery. We encourage participants to consider doing this retreat with a loved one, friend, or caregiver, as this can greatly enrich relationships and prepare them together for end of life. This is conscious preparation for “a good death.”

This program is appropriate for: Anyone interested in learning how to prepare for a conscious, connected and loving end-of-life experience; Individuals facing end-of-life with a loved one; Hospice and end-of-life care workers; Registered Nurses, CNA’s and Health Professionals, Mental Health Professionals, Chaplains, Healthcare advocates.

Please Contact Shared Crossing at (805) 883-8179 or [email protected]