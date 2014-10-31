Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 11:43 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Shared Crossing Training Program

October 31, 2014 from 1:15PM - 3:15 PM

Join us in this 5-week course where you'll learn how to cultivate a conscious, life-affirming relationship with death and the beyond. You'll learn compassionate and effective practices that can positively transform the end-of-life experience, and gain tools for discussing death and dying with family and friends. Learn methods to share in the initial stage of your loved one’s “crossing over,” and join a caring community of like-minded friends exploring end-of-life themes. Meets five Fridays beginning October 31. Please call (805) 845-7065 for more information. Visit us on Facebook!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Family Therapy Institute
  • Starts: October 31, 2014 1:15PM - 3:15 PM
  • Price: $400
  • Location: 111 East Arrellaga St.
  • Website: http://www.SharedCrossing.com
  • Sponsors: Family Therapy Institute
 
 
 