Calendar » Shared Crossing Training Program

May 8, 2015 from 2:15 PM - 4:45 PM

The 5-week Shared Crossing Training Program guides participants through a felt, emotional experience of the end of life. We offer practices that lead to deeper connection with loved ones and a greater acceptance of death—whenever it may come. An enriched life experience emerges from this acceptance as we make peace with the eventual end of life. We also teach participants the Shared Crossing Protocols designed to facilitate a Shared Crossing Experience (also called a Shared Death Experience).



This training program offers a very personal, relationship-oriented exploration into the eventuality of one’s death. Classes are designed for participants at any stage of adult life who wish to thoughtfully prepare with a loved one right now, well in advance, for the end of life--whenever it may come. This is preparation for “a good death.” Classes meet at 2:15 PM - 4:45 PM, Fridays starting May 8th. Please call (805) 883-8179 or email [email protected]