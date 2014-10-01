Monday, June 25 , 2018, 7:49 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Shared Crossing’s Life Beyond Death Group

October 1, 2014 from 3:15PM - 5:00 PM

The Life Beyond Death groups offer a fun and open-minded exploration of beliefs and expectations about death and the afterlife. Beginning with a survey of current research about death, dying, and the afterlife, we discuss pre-death visions, near-death experiences, shared-death experiences, spiritual experiences with the beyond, and past and future lives.  Readings include works by renowned authors in the field. Eight Wednesdays, beginning October 1st. 3:15 - 5:00 PM.

Call 883-8179 or visit our Facebook page or our website for more information.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Family Therapy Institute
  • Starts: October 1, 2014 3:15PM - 5:00 PM
  • Price: $400 for 8 meetings
  • Location: 111 E. Arrellaga St.
  • Website: http://www.SharedCrossing.com
  • Sponsors: Family Therapy Institute
 
 
 