Sharing Communication through Movement:

May 29, 2014 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

A workshop for parents of young children with communication difficulties, including those on the autism spectrum.

Through an informal sharing of ideas, in words and in movement, parents will explore the idea that children's movement communicates meaning, and can be the foundation for an evolving dialogue, nonverbal and verbal. The aim of this workshop is to provide food for thought about playful, mutual communication between children and their families and peers.

Katya Bloom, PhD, is a Board Certified Dance/Movement Therapist, and Certified Laban Movement Analyst. She practiced movement psychotherapy in London for many years, with both adults and children. She has been in Santa Barbara since 2010 where she has a private practice. She teaches for THRIVE Infant Parent Program in Los Angeles, is on the faculty of the Center for Movement Education and Research, and is on the adjunct faculty at Pacifica Graduate Institute. She is author of The Embodied Self: movement and psychoanalysis (Karnac, 2006) and co-author of Moves: a sourcebook of Ideas for Body Awareness and Creative Movement (Routledge, 1998). www.depthmovement.com