Calendar » Sharks: Misunderstood Marvels by Richard Salas

February 21, 2013 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Cost: Free (members), $5 (non-members) Members only Reception at 6:15 pm Richard Salas will talk about why sharks are an endanger species and why we need to save them. He will also be showing his fantastic photos and talk about his new book. (A 13 Photo Exhibit of Sharks on display in the Munger Theater through March)