Calendar » Sharks: The Magnificent and Misunderstood Ghosts in Our Seas

March 21, 2015 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

National Geographic Live

Underwater Photographers

David Doubilet and Jennifer Hayes

Sharks: The Magnificent and Misunderstood Ghosts in Our Seas

Sat, Mar 22, 4:00 PM, Campbell Hall

Sharks are silent shadows that patrol at the edge of our vision in the sea. These graceful and swift creatures also swim through our basic and primal human fear of the unknown. In reality, sharks have much more to fear from humans. Get a rare glimpse into the disappearing world of sharks through the lens of National Geographic’s most published underwater photographer, David Doubilet, and his wife and journalist partner, aquatic biologist Jennifer Hayes. These passionate advocates for sharks will take you on a journey through a shark’s life and share intimate images and close encounters with these majestic and misunderstood ghosts of the sea.