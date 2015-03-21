Sharks: The Magnificent and Misunderstood Ghosts in Our Seas
Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures
Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3146 or (805) 893-3535
National Geographic Live
Underwater Photographers
David Doubilet and Jennifer Hayes
Sat, Mar 22, 4:00 PM, Campbell Hall
Event Sponsors: Susan & Craig McCaw
National Geographic Live series sponsored in part by Sheila & Michael Bonsignore
Sharks are silent shadows that patrol at the edge of our vision in the sea. These graceful and swift creatures also swim through our basic and primal human fear of the unknown. In reality, sharks have much more to fear from humans. Get a rare glimpse into the disappearing world of sharks through the lens of National Geographic’s most published underwater photographer, David Doubilet, and his wife and journalist partner, aquatic biologist Jennifer Hayes. These passionate advocates for sharks will take you on a journey through a shark’s life and share intimate images and close encounters with these majestic and misunderstood ghosts of the sea.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: artsandlectures
- Price: $25.00-$15.00
- Location: UCSB Campus, Campbell Hall
