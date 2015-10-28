Calendar » Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings

October 28, 2015 from 8:00pm

Give the People What They Want is not just the name of their Grammy-nominated album, but the mantra that brought Sharon Jones, the matriarch of the world’s No. 1 live soul act, back with her beloved Dap-Kings after a recent battle with cancer. No other singer can match Jones’ energy and honest soul. The group’s magnetism has attracted everyone from Prince to Beck to John Legend to Michael Bublé, both on stage and in the recording studio, not to mention countless fans at more than a decade of electrifying shows that bring packed rooms to rapture. There’s a freshness in the band’s performance and songwriting that will keep those sharp danceable funk grooves in your bones; the fervent, impassioned singing in your heart; and the sweet soul hooks sticking in your head for days on end.