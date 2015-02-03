Calendar » Sharon Wilcox on “The Gifted Girl” at The Knox School of Santa Barbara

February 3, 2015 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

The Gifted Girl

Presented by Sharon Wilcox, MS and The Knox School of Santa Barbara

Tuesday, February 3, 2015

6:00pm - 8:00pm

1525 Santa Barbara Street

across from Alice Keck Park Gardens

(in Jefferson Hall)

Who is the gifted girl? How do we identify giftedness in girls? How do we support and parent them to allow them to fulfill their potential?

These are the topics Sharon Wilcox, MS will address in her upcoming talk on "Girls and Giftedness".

Join us for an evening of refreshments and discussion on the needs of gifted girls, and the parenting tools to help them live up to their potential.

About Sharon Wilcox, MS

Sharon Wilcox has been an educator for 38 years, working in varied capacities as a university instructor, master teacher, speech and language therapist, brain-based learning therapist, and parent coach. Ms. Wilcox is credentialed to do psycho-educational assessment, brain-based learning, and gifted education and emotional intelligence training. Her special skills with gifted children, gifted adults, and parenting have provided insight for the scores of families who have sought to understand their children and foster their gifts and talents.

Please RSVP to [email protected]