Calendar » She Stoops to Conquer

April 18, 2012 from 7:30 pm

Hardcastle, a man of substance, looks forward to acquainting his daughter with his old pal’s son with a view to marriage. But thanks to playboy Lumpkin, he’s mistaken by his prospective son-in-law Marlow for an innkeeper; his daughter, for the local barmaid. The good news is, while Marlow can barely speak to a woman of quality, he’s a charmer with those of a different sort. Misdemeanors multiply, love blossoms, mayhem ensues. (170 min./one intermission)