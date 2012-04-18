She Stoops to Conquer
Hardcastle, a man of substance, looks forward to acquainting his daughter with his old pal’s son with a view to marriage. But thanks to playboy Lumpkin, he’s mistaken by his prospective son-in-law Marlow for an innkeeper; his daughter, for the local barmaid. The good news is, while Marlow can barely speak to a woman of quality, he’s a charmer with those of a different sort. Misdemeanors multiply, love blossoms, mayhem ensues. (170 min./one intermission)
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: arts&lec;
- Starts: April 18, 2012 7:30 pm
- Price: General Public $17.00 / All Students $9.00
- Location: UCSB Campbell Hall
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2361