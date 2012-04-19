Calendar » She Stoops to Conquer

April 19, 2012 from 7:30 p.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents "She Stoops to Conquer" on Thursday, April 19 at 7:30 p.m. One of the great, generous-hearted and ingenious comedies of the English language, Oliver Goldsmith’s "She Stoops to Conquer" offers a celebration of chaos, courtship and the dysfunctional family. Hardcastle, a man of substance, looks forward to acquainting his daughter with his old pal’s son with a view to marriage. But thanks to playboy Lumpkin, he’s mistaken by his prospective son-in-law Marlow for an innkeeper; his daughter, for the local barmaid. The good news is, while Marlow can barely speak to a woman of quality, he’s a charmer with those of a different sort. And so, as Hardcastle’s indignation intensifies, Miss Hardcastle’s appreciation for her misguided suitor soars. Misdemeanors multiply, love blossoms, mayhem ensues.