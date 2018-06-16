Calendar » Sheila Benedict to Present at the SB Genealogical Society Meeting.

June 16, 2018 from 10:30am - 12:00pm

Sheila Benedict will present, “Migration Trails are Paper Trails” at the SB County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting, Saturday, June 16th, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street.



The way west was not always a one-stop migration. The trails, whether by wagon, railroad, ship, or any other pathway is often a family or families paper trails. Miners, pioneers, entrepreneurs, war veterans, and all others, who migrated to and within this country in any direction, probably carried with them a variety of important documents that are valuable to their genealogical history. The presentation will include illustrations of migration trails and the documents that may have lined the trails along the way.



Sheila Benedict has a BA, Political Society from CSUSB, post-Graduate courses in history, social sciences, archival basics and management, and paralegal studies. Her genealogical education includes courses at the Forensic Genealogy Institute, Institute of Genealogical and Historical Research, National Genealogical Society, National Institute on Genealogical Research/now Gen-Fed, She was the administrator and archivist at Old Mission Santa Inés and self employed as a Genealogical, Historical, and Forensic Genealogist.

In 2015, Sheila wrote the California book for the National Genealogical Society "Research in the States" series. She has written articles on forensic genealogy, Catholic records, the California Mission System and their records, methodology and newsletter and others.



Special Interest Groups meet at 9:30 am for New Member & Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, Jewish Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Scandinavian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, and DNA. The Society Monthly meeting starts at 10:30 and the featured speaker starts at 11:00am.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site (http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216).



