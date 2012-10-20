Calendar » Sheila Lodge presents at SB Genealogy Society Monthly Meeting.

October 20, 2012 from 9:30am - 12:00pm

Sheila Lodge talks about "Two Extraordinarily Distinctive and Different Women and Santa Barbara". The first, Huguette Clark, kept a careful , though remote, watch over her 23 acre, oceanfront estate off Cabrillo Blvd. When she died in 2011, she left two wills. Ms. Lodge will talk about those wills and what they mean to Santa Barbara. The second, Queen Elizabeth II’s stormy day Courthouse visit in March, 1983 created quite a stir. Ms. Lodge will discuss what went on in preparing for that visit.