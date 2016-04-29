Calendar » Shen Yun Santa Barbara 2016

April 29, 2016 from 8:00pm - 11:30pm

Shen Yun Performing Arts returns to Santa Barbara with a bold and high-energy new production at the Granada Theatre, April 29-30, 2016. Tickets go on sale October 2 through www.shenyun.com.

SHOW DETAILS

SHEN YUN 2016 – Presented by Shen Yun Performing Arts

Granada Theatre, 1214 State Street, Santa Barbara

Friday, April 29 – 8:00pm

Saturday, April 30 – 2:00pm and 7:30pm

Tickets go on sale October 2, 2015 for $60 - $150 and are available by calling 800-880-0188. More information is available at www.shenyun.com.