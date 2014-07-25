Calendar » Sherlock Jr. & Cops

July 25, 2014 from 8:30 PM - 10:30 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2957 or (805) 893-3535

Sherlock Jr. & Cops

Chaplin, Keaton, Lloyd: Comedy Classics of the Silent Era

Fri, July 25, 8:30 PM, County Courthouse

Bring blankets, a picnic and your friends!

Sherlock Jr. & Cops also screens Wed., July 23 at 7:30 p.m. at UCSB Campbell Hall

Features live music accompaniment by pianist Michael Mortilla

Features Costume Contest at 8:15 p.m.

In this ingenious, oft-imitated classic (see Woody Allen’s The Purple Rose of Cairo), Buster Keaton plays a lovelorn film projectionist who falls asleep and dreams he’s jumped into the movie screen, interacting with the actors and turning into the ace detective of his wildest cinema fantasies. Filled with staggering stunts, fantastic comedy and mind-boggling cinematic tricks, it’s also a mesmerizing exploration of the nature of film as a medium. Shown with Cops, in which Keaton plays a young man who manages to get chased by the entire crew of the Los Angeles Police Department. (Sherlock Jr.: Buster Keaton, 1924, 45 min.; Cops: Edward F. Cline and Buster Keaton, 1922, 22 min.)

All films are FREE and screened in digital format. Films presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, Santa Barbara County Park Foundation, and the Community Services Department of Santa Barbara County. With support from the UCSB Summer Cultural and Enrichment Program and the Freshman Summer Start Program.

Courtesy of the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition, FREE secure indoor bicycle valet parking is available on Friday nights starting at 7:30 pm at the Bike Station, on the ground floor of the Granada parking garage adjacent to the Coffee Cat on Anacapa Street.