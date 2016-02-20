Calendar » Shift, Stretch, Expand

February 20, 2016 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Please join us at MCASB Satellite @ Hotel Indigo Santa Barbara for the opening reception of Shift, Stretch, Expand: Everyday Transformations on Saturday, February 20, 2016 from 6 - 8 pm.

Shift, Stretch, Expand: Everyday Transformations is a group exhibition of nine Santa Barbara County artists that explores the quiet and inconspicuous operations of everyday existence. Featured artists: Phil Argent, Weslie Ching, Petra Cortright, George Legrady, Kyra Lehman, Rebekah Miles, Maria Rendón, Stephanie Washburn, and Russell Young

FREE ADMISSION