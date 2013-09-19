Friday, April 20 , 2018, 1:49 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Shining Star Reception for Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center

September 19, 2013 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center (SBRCC) invites you to join us for our annual
Shining Star event! A delicious wine and cheese reception will be held on the
Rooftop of the Canary Hotel. Honoring the outstanding contributions on behalf of sexual assault survivors.

Honorees:
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY SHERIFF’S INVESTIGATIVE UNIT
CHARLOTTE ELLEN, Community Activist and Donor
SUSAN TRESCHER, Donor (posthumous)

Event details:

When: Thursday, September 19, 2013 from 5-7pm

Where: Rooftop Perch, Canary Hotel. Located at 31 W. Carrillo Street, Santa
Barbara, CA

Event Tickets: $45 per person, available online here, by mail, or by phone at
805-963-6832

Raffle Tickets: $20 each or 6 for $100. A Trip for Two to Aruba for Seven Days & Six Nights at the Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino with Economy Class Air

Tickets: Purchase General Admission and Raffle tickets easily and securely via
Paypal on the SBRCC webiste sbrapecrisiscenter.org! Or, call 963.6832.

Please RSVP by September 12th.

 

