Calendar » Shining Star Reception for Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center

September 19, 2013 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center (SBRCC) invites you to join us for our annual Shining Star event! A delicious wine and cheese reception will be held on the Rooftop of the Canary Hotel. Honoring the outstanding contributions on behalf of sexual assault survivors. Honorees: SANTA BARBARA COUNTY SHERIFF'S INVESTIGATIVE UNIT CHARLOTTE ELLEN Community Activist and Donor SUSAN TRESCHER Donor (posthumous) Event details: When: Thursday, September 19, 2013 from 5-7pm Where: Rooftop Perch, Canary Hotel. Located at 31 W. Carrillo Street, Santa Barbara, CA Event Tickets: $45 per person, available online here, by mail, or by phone at 805-963-6832 Raffle Tickets: $20 each or 6 for $100. A Trip for Two to Aruba for Seven Days & Six Nights at the Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino with Economy Class Air Tickets: Purchase General Admission and Raffle tickets easily and securely via Paypal on the SBRCC webiste sbrapecrisiscenter.org! Or, call 963.6832. Please RSVP by September 12th.