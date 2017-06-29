Friday, March 23 , 2018, 1:27 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 

Shipmates: Exhibition of the Crew

June 29, 2017 from 5:30pm

Art Exhibit Opening and Artists Reception 

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California
When: Thursday, June 29, 2017 • 5:30 - 7 pm
Wine and Cheese Reception 

Cost: Free to the Public 
Please RSVP: Go to sbmm.org or call (805) 456-8747

Sponsored by: Mimi Michaelis and Alice Tweed Tuohy Foundation

Featuring SBMM staff artists:

Stamps: Lasting Impressions of Santa Barbara
Palette knife paintings by Emily Waingrow Falke, Deputy Director & Curator 

Selenity
​Photography by Lydia Kaestner, Museum Store Manager

Wake & Review
Fully-formed paintings on canvas paper by Taylor Moon, Museum Store Assistant

A Slice of Time: Neo-Vintage Surfing Posters
Computer graphics by Dennis Schuett, Marketing Coordinator

 

