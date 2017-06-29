Calendar » Shipmates: Exhibition of the Crew

June 29, 2017 from 5:30pm

Art Exhibit Opening and Artists Reception

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California

When: Thursday, June 29, 2017 • 5:30 - 7 pm

Wine and Cheese Reception

Cost: Free to the Public

Please RSVP: Go to sbmm.org or call (805) 456-8747

Sponsored by: Mimi Michaelis and Alice Tweed Tuohy Foundation

Featuring SBMM staff artists:

Stamps: Lasting Impressions of Santa Barbara

Palette knife paintings by Emily Waingrow Falke, Deputy Director & Curator

Selenity

​Photography by Lydia Kaestner, Museum Store Manager

Wake & Review

Fully-formed paintings on canvas paper by Taylor Moon, Museum Store Assistant

A Slice of Time: Neo-Vintage Surfing Posters

Computer graphics by Dennis Schuett, Marketing Coordinator