Shorebird Conservation: Snowy Plover Docent Training

February 5, 2019 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm
Coal Oil Point Reserve is hosting the next training for Snowy Plover Docent volunteers on Tuesday, February 5th at 5:00 pm.

Coal Oil Point Reserve is the first place to restore a nesting site that had previously been abandoned by the threatened Western Snowy Plover species. Our docents play a HUGE role in this success by educating the public about Snowy Plovers and ensuring that the protected areas are free from trespassing and off-leash dogs.

Time commitment for volunteers is 2 hours per week and scheduling is flexible.

To sign up for the training, please email [email protected] 

 

