Calendar » Should I Get a Bigger Boat?

August 8, 2014 from 7:00pm

Shark Attacks on Boats, People, Dogs, and Seals Lecture

by Ralph Collier (Chair, Shark Research Committee)

and Peter Howorth (Director, Santa Barbara Marine Mammal Center)

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California

When: Friday, August 8, 2014 • 7:00pm

Cost: $15 (SBMM and Shark Research Committee members), $20 (non-members)

To Register: Go to www.sbmm.org or call (805) 962-8404 x115

What should you do if a shark takes a fancy to your boat? Yes, this really does happen––boats have been attacked by sharks. Find out why this happens and much more as Ralph Collier, the west coast’s leading authority on shark attacks, explores various theories on why sharks attack everything from surfboards to boats, and from crab trap floats to people. Learn what makes a shark tick and why it is such a supremely well-adapted predator. Discover from Peter Howorth how attacks on marine mammals can serve as canaries in the coal mines, warning people of shark hazards, and what is being done about this.

Ralph Collier bio:

Ralph S. Collier is recognized internationally as the leading authority on Pacific Coast white shark behavior and ecology. For more than 50 years, he has studied white shark predation behavior and biology as they relate to interactions with humans. His audio-visual library extends for more than four decades and is unequaled in content. Excerpts from his extensive collection of data and understanding about how, when, where, and why white sharks attack have been published in professional journals, research symposium volumes, and appeared in more than 300 popular articles. His book, Shark Attacks of the Twentieth Century from the Pacific Coast of North America has been called “a masterpiece” by colleagues and shark enthusiasts worldwide.

Peter Howorth bio:

Peter Howorth has worked with marine mammals for over 50 years, first as a collector and later as director of the nonprofit Santa Barbara Marine Mammal Center. He has been a colleague of Ralph Collier for decades, sharing information and photographs on shark attacks on marine mammals. Over the past four years, Howorth noted an alarming increase in shark attacks on marine mammals and decided that a warning system could help authorities assess shark hazards and issue warnings or close areas as they felt appropriate. Howorth also produced a fast guide to identifying potentially dangerous sharks in these waters. This guide has been distributed to first responders and professionals throughout Santa Barbara County.