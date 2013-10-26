Calendar » Showstoppers’ 20th Anniversary Musical Revue & Fundraiser

October 26, 2013 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Come help celebrate Showstoppers, Santa Barbara's longest running youth theater program. Join us for lunch where we will be performing 20 musical numbers - featuring Showstoppers alumni, and hosting a silent auction.

TICKET & RESERVATION INFORMATION:

Our celebration will be at SoHo Restaurant and Music Club, 11 AM to 3 PM. Lunch reservations mandatory for seating* in stage room. Please visit www.sohosb.com for lunch reservations and tickets. Presale tickets are $10 - tickets at the door for $15, cash only.

*There is a limited amount of seating. Make your lunch reservations early to ensure that your whole group can be seated together!

WOULD YOU LIKE TO VOLUNTEER TO HELP WITH OUR SILENT AUCTION?

There are lots of options; please sign up here:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/132DTuRl3hpV8pQsrVAJXhKoxLWANLgvbI1nvLC-t79s/viewform

Hope to see you there!