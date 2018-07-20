Calendar » Showstoppers Musical Theatre Presents: Little Women

July 20, 2018 from 7:00pm - 9"00pm

Showstoppers Musical Theatre is proud to present Little Women, based on the book of the same name by Louisa May Alcott.

"Produced nationally and internationally, Little Women has been praised by critics for its ambition in adapting such a well-known story for the stage. This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in this glorious musical filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love."

Performances will be held July 20th and 21st at 7pm in the La Colina Junior High School Auditorium. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, please visit sbshowstoppers.com.