Calendar » Showstoppers presents Sweeney Todd, School Edition

July 12, 2013 from 7 PM - 10 PM

Youth theatre at its best! Talented local junior high and high school students bring the tale of Sweeney Todd to life. Music by the musical genius, Stephan Sondheim, Book by Hugh Wheeler This Sung-Through Musical, School Edition is Rated PG (not suitable for young children)