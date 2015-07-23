Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 4:26 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 

Showstoppers Production of ‘Once On This Island’

July 23, 2015 from 7 p.m.

Showstoppers brings the magical world of Once On This Island to life with a talented cast of Santa Barbara youth, July 23 – 25, 7pm at La Colina Jr. High School, (4025 Foothill Road, Santa Barbara).

Tickets range from $7 to $15 and can be purchased at the door or online.

Group Discounts are available by calling (805) 682-9713.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Showstoppers Musical Theatre
  • Starts: July 23, 2015 7 p.m.
  • Price: $7 to $15
  • Location: La Colina Jr. High School, 4025 Foothill Road
  • Website: http://sbshowstoppers.com/
  • Sponsors: Showstoppers Musical Theatre
 
 
 