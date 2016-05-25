Calendar » Shrek Screens at the Granada Theatre

May 25, 2016 from 6:00pm

The Granada's popular "Reel Cool" Summer Film Series is back and kicking things off on Wednesday, May 25 at 6pm with a screening of everyone's favorite animated family film, Shrek!

Shrek, set once upon a time, in a far away swamp, there lived an ogre named Shrek whose precious solitude is suddenly shattered by an invasion of annoying fairy tale characters. They were all banished from their kingdom by the evil Lord Farquaad. Determined to save their home -- not to mention his -- Shrek cuts a deal with Farquaad and sets out to rescue Princess Fiona to be Farquaad's bride. Rescuing the Princess may be small compared to her deep, dark secret.

Don’t miss the chance to experience this animated adventure on the Granada’s state of the art 4k digital cinema system! Tickets range in price from $10 - $20, and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office – please visit the ticketing site at http://ticketing.granadasb.org/single/EventDetail.aspx?p=7971 to purchase tickets or call the Box Office at (805) 899-2222.