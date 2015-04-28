Calendar » Shuji Nakamura

April 28, 2015 from 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3165 or (805) 893-3535

2014 Nobel Laureate in Physics

Shuji Nakamura

Invention of Blue LED, Laser and Solid State Lighting

Illustrated Public Talk and LED Demonstrations with Local Companies

Tues, April 28, 7:30 PM, Campbell Hall

Shuji Nakamura, recipient of the 2014 Nobel Prize in Physics and Professor of Materials and Electrical & Computer Engineering at UCSB, changed our lives forever after discovering a way to produce white light with an energy efficiency that supersedes all other white light sources. This distinguished scientist and researcher will give a historic review of his pioneering work, from growing high-quality gallium nitride (GaN) crystals in 1991 to demonstrating highly luminescent, blue light-emitting diodes (LEDs) in 1994 and beyond. The resulting revolution in generating white light (by combining blue light with a yellow phosphor) has had a tremendous impact on society by providing highly efficient, robust, portable, non-toxic, battery-operable light sources.



Pre-signed books will be available for purchase



Co-presented with the Solid State Lighting & Energy Electronics Center and the Office of the Chancellor