Calendar » Sign Caroline’s Petition to Ban Single-Use Plastic Water Bottles

May 28, 2017 from 1:30pm - 2:30pm

YOU'RE INVITED!

"Welcome aboard my great expedition to ban plastic water bottles! I want to invite you because you're part of my expedition too. What I mean by this is I have 168 days to get 13,928 signatures from all the Santa Barbara County voters so I hope you would like to come by and sign!" ~Caroline Horton (4th grader)

* Please vote "yes" on Caroline's Plastic Water Bottle Ban on the June 2018 election ballot!

* Please email Caroline to volunteer to help collect signatures on her petition

* Please watch Caroline's film "Oceans Are Forever" and also share it: https://vimeo.com/214206380

* Email Caroline: [email protected]

* Wanna join Caroline's Facebook Group? It's: https://www.facebook.com/groups/banthebottlesb/

* Tag Caroline on social media: #banthebottlesb

* Lower Manning Park is on Santa Rosa Lane opposite the Montecito YMCA

Thank you!