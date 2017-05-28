Sign Caroline’s Petition to Ban Single-Use Plastic Water Bottles
YOU'RE INVITED!
"Welcome aboard my great expedition to ban plastic water bottles! I want to invite you because you're part of my expedition too. What I mean by this is I have 168 days to get 13,928 signatures from all the Santa Barbara County voters so I hope you would like to come by and sign!" ~Caroline Horton (4th grader)
* Please vote "yes" on Caroline's Plastic Water Bottle Ban on the June 2018 election ballot!
* Please email Caroline to volunteer to help collect signatures on her petition
* Please watch Caroline's film "Oceans Are Forever" and also share it: https://vimeo.com/214206380
* Email Caroline: [email protected]
* Wanna join Caroline's Facebook Group? It's: https://www.facebook.com/groups/banthebottlesb/
* Tag Caroline on social media: #banthebottlesb
* Lower Manning Park is on Santa Rosa Lane opposite the Montecito YMCA
Thank you!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Caroline Horton
- Starts: May 28, 2017 1:30pm - 2:30pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Lower Manning Park, 588 Santa Rosa Lane, Montecito, CA opposite the YMCA
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/425963794468922/
- Sponsors: Caroline Horton