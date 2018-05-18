Calendar » Silo118 Reception: Group Show in Flow

May 18, 2018 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

Please join us at Silo118 for a reception for our current show! Featuring a rotating collection of large and small paintings, sketches and photographs by Michael C. Armour, Peggy Ferris, Christian Garcia-Olivo, Max Gleason, Yumiko Glover, Tom Pazderka, Roger Eliot Stevens and Toshy. The show runs through June 30, with regular gallery hours from 12-5, Thursday through Sunday.

(Image: Tom Pazderka, "HH Holmes Suite - Bedroom," ash and oil on paper)