SiloSouth: Group Show in Flow

May 12, 2018 from 10:00am - 5:00pm

Silo118 presents a special pop-up show as part of the Carpinteria Artist Studio tour this weekend! Opening hours are Saturday & Sunday, 10am - 5pm. A collection of paintings, sketches, prints and photographs will be on view. Featuring work by Michael C. Armour, Lois Carlisle, Max Gleason, Felicia Olin, Tom Pazderka, Bonnie Rubenstein, Dillon Samuelson and Roger Eliot Stevens. (Image: Tom Pazderka, "HH Holmes Suite - Bedroom," ash and oil on paper)