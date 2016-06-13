Calendar » Simon Birch Screens at The Granada Theatre

June 13, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

This season's Movies That Matter with Hal Conklin Film Series concludes on Monday, June 13 with a very special screening of Simon Birch.

Loosely based on the novel by John Irving, entitled A Prayer for Owen Meany, the film is about a boy with a debilitating birth defect who has a God-given faith, hope, and an enduring sense of his own destiny. Simon dwarfs the “normal” people of his town in stature, and yet challenges their superficial religious activities and beliefs. When they try to silence him and force him into accepting the patterns of their own disbelief, he stubbornly holds onto his own faith in God, and that destiny to one day be a hero.

Simon Birch screens on Monday, June 13 at 7pm. Tickets range in price from $10 - $20, and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office by calling (805) 899-2222, or click here to purchase online. Dates and film titles are subject to change.