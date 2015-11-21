Calendar » Simple & Effective Organization of Digital Genealogy Records

November 21, 2015 from 9:30 - 12:00pm

Nancy Loe presents simple & effective organizing ideas to tame digital records and avoid online information overload for novice to advanced genealogists at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting, Saturday, November 21st, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street.

Nancy is a professional librarian/archivist/genealogist. Managing your digital environment for effective genealogy research is essential. This session helps you put your digital research records in order, using tested, professional archival techniques while helping to generally organize your online life.

In order to effectively manage your digital information, a retrieval system—a way of locating what you need on demand, is vital. Using a consistent data entry system and file naming structure makes recall quick and easy. Learn how to create a master genealogy filing system with just six main folders. You will be taught to use specific commonly available Internet tools and discover ways to protect your data using automated backups. Follow these guidelines and there’s no need for color codes, numbering systems, or other complicated schemes. Whether you’re new to genealogy or have thousands of records, using these methods to manage your digital research environment frees you to concentrate on the fun stuff: finding more ancestors.

Nancy Loe has an MA in American History and an MLS in Library Science and Archives. She managed archives and genealogy collections in public and academic libraries for 35 years. She has appeared on PBS’s American Experience, at Rootstech, Jamboree, and state and regional genealogy conferences. Her website, sassyjanegenealogy.com, was featured in Family Tree Magazine's “Social Media Mavericks: 40 to Follow” last year. Sassy Jane includes blog posts and genealogy guides on search strategies, primary sources, and organizing genealogy research, all from an archivist's perspective. Nancy is working on her own family tree in Norway, Sweden, Scotland, Austria, and Prussia, as well as the United States.

Special Interest Groups meet at 9:30 am for Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, DNA, and Jewish Genealogy. The Society Monthly meeting starts at 10:30 and the featured speaker starts at 11:00am.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site (http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216).

Media contact: Glenn Avolio, PR Chair, [email protected] (805) 886-5438