Simplicity Parenting: An Evening with Bestselling Author Kim Jahn Payne

Imagine your life… with a sense of ease as you begin to limit distractions and say no to too much, too fast, too soon.Today’s busier, faster, super-sized society is waging an undeclared war . . . on childhood.As the pace of life accelerates to hyperspeed – with too much stuff, too many choices, and too little time – children feel the pressure. They can become anxious, have trouble with friends and school, or even be diagnosed with behavioral problems. Now, in defense of the extraordinary power of less, internationally renowned family consultant Kim John Payne helps parents reclaim for their children the space and freedom that all kids need, allowing their children’s attention to focus and their individuality to flourish.Based on over twenty years’ experience successfully counseling busy families, Simplicity Parenting teaches parents how to worry and hover less-and how to enjoy more. For those who want to slow their children’s lives down but don’t know where to start, Simplicity Parenting offers both inspiration and a blueprint for change.