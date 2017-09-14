“Simplify Your Home Sale” on Sept. 14
One of Santa Barbara’s top realtors, Lorie Bartron, will offer proven tips on preparing your house for a swift, successful, and stress-free sale when she presents, “Simplify Your Home Sale,” on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. During her presentation, she will offer advice on repairs, rightsizing, and packing preparations. Reservations for this free presentation are required by visiting TheSamarkand.org or calling 877-231-6284. The Samarkand is a faith-based, not-for-profit senior living community located at 2550 Treasure Dr., Santa Barbara.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: September 14, 2017 10:30am - 11:30am
- Price: Free
- Location: The Samarkand, 2550 Treasure Dr., Santa Barbara, CA 93105
- Website: http://TheSamarkand.org