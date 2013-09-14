Calendar » Simply Elegant at the Granada Who Dunnit Mystery Gala & Auction

September 14, 2013 from 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

The United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County invites the public to partake in their 30th Simply Elegant “Who Dunnit” Mystery benefit gala and auction at the Granada.

Whilst enjoying gourmet food and drink, bidding on fantastic silent auction items, and catching up with friends, you can also partake in the “Who Dunnit” Mystery.

Proceeds from the event directly support United Boys and Girls Clubs’ many valuable programs for the over 7,000 kids who need it the most, ages 5 to 18, throughout Santa Barbara County!

Location: Granada Theater, 1214 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Cost: Tickets are $200; Sponsorships appreciated - $1,000 to $25,000

For more information and for tickets please call (805) 681-1315 or visit www.unitedbg.org