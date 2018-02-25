Calendar » Simply The Best Wedding Showcase of Santa Barbara

February 25, 2018 from 11:00am - 3:00pm

Join us for the ultimate wedding planning experience. Our unique wedding showcase delivers all the top wedding industry professionals in one place including Caterers, DJ's, Photographers, Florists, Planners & more! In the heart of beautiful Santa Barbara, what better way to arrive then to enjoy complimentary valet parking. Tickets are available for purchase at the door, however, couples who pre-register will receive a FREE wedding planning guide & gift bag filled with exclusive offers and more!* Upon entering, you will be greeted with food, drinks, music and plenty of entertainment. Did we mention Prizes? We will be raffling prizes throughout the show. Be sure to stick around for the Grand Prize Honeymoon Giveaway!**

Wedding Planning made simple. All things wedding in one place.