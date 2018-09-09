Calendar » Simply The Best Wedding Showcase of Santa Barbara

September 9, 2018 from 11:00am - 3:00pm

Simply The Best Wedding Showcase of Santa Barbara presented by Burlap & Bordeaux will take place at Rockwood Santa Barbara Woman’s Club on Sunday, September 9 from 11 AM to 3 PM. Our unique wedding showcase delivers all the top wedding industry professionals of Santa Barbara in one place including caterers, DJs, photographers, florists, planners and more!



Open to the public. Tickets are available via Eventbrite for $18 or purchase at the door for $20. Early Bird discount with code: STB18Fall. Complimentary valet parking available.



Presented by Burlap & Bordeaux, 50+ local and regional businesses will be available, like SPARK Creative Events, Dreams America Linen, Rewind Photography, 805 Catering, Tondi Gelato, Hilton Garden Inn Goleta and more!



Santa Barbara is a premier destination for weddings and special events! Wedding Planning made simple. All things wedding in one place.



Vendors are still being accepted.

Contact:

Brooke Heflin

Burlap & Bordeaux

[email protected]

(805) 243-8004



www.simplythebestofsb.com



Rockwood Santa Barbara Woman's Club

670 Mission Canyon Rd

Santa Barbara, CA